HONG KONG, May 10 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday 13 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ALLIED GROUP 2016/05/09 4,000 HK$38.00 N/A ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/05/09 1,000,000 HK$1.44 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/05/09 192,000 HK$4.00 HK$3.93 BAIOO 2016/05/09 420,000 HK$0.48 HK$0.47 BILLION IND 2016/05/09 20,000 HK$4.90 HK$4.83 CHINA AOYUAN 2016/05/09 2,700,000 HK$1.63 HK$1.60 CHINA TRAVEL HK 2016/05/09 5,094,000 HK$2.22 HK$2.16 CHINA WATER 2016/05/09 420,000 HK$4.00 HK$3.96 COGOBUY 2016/05/09 1,694,000 HK$10.68 HK$10.54 CONSUN PHARMA 2016/05/09 238,000 HK$4.06 HK$4.00 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/05/09 64,000 HK$8.53 HK$8.48 HARMONICARE 2016/05/09 300,000 HK$5.80 HK$5.75 TRAD CHI MED 2016/05/09 1,860,000 HK$3.60 HK$3.56 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)