UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, Oct 4 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday four companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/10/03 1,130,000 HK$3.01 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST PACIFIC 2013/10/03 500,000 HK$8.52 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL ELEC H 2013/10/03 52,000 HK$0.98 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- PLAYMATES 2013/10/03 270,000 HK$8.76 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources