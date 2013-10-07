HONG KONG, Oct 7 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday three companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- CHINA WATER 2013/10/04 948,000 HK$3.03 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- IPE GROUP 2013/10/04 455,000 HK$0.54 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- LIFESTYLE INT'L 2013/10/04 1,509,500 HK$16.1 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)