HONG KONG, April 11 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday 11 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Date of No. of Highest Lowest Repurchase Securities Price Price Repurchased per per share share ALLIED PPT (HK) 8/04/2016 500,000 HK$1.5 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 8/04/2016 448,000 HK$3.56 HK$3.45 BILLION IND 8/04/2016 52,000 HK$4.53 HK$4.42 BURWILL 8/04/2016 1,808,000 HK$0.28 HK$0.275 CONSUN PHARMA 8/04/2016 80,000 HK$3.97 HK$3.94 GOLDEN EAGLE 8/04/2016 6,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.94 HYSAN DEV 8/04/2016 112,000 HK$31.7 HK$31.55 MACAU LEGEND 8/04/2016 114,000 HK$1.06 HK$1.05 PW MEDTECH 8/04/2016 500,000 HK$1.8 N/A SUNLIGHT REIT 8/04/2016 79,000 HK$4.05 N/A TRAD CHI MED 8/04/2016 3,800,000 HK$3.68 HK$3.61 For full statement please click bit.ly/1UUeeAE (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)