(Fixes formatting) HONG KONG, April 12 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday 10 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest Lowest Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ------------------- ------------ -------------- ------------- ----------- ---------- ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/11 90,000 HK$3.58 N/A BILLION IND 2016/04/11 148,000 HK$4.58 HK$4.39 BURWILL 2016/04/11 800,000 HK$0.27 HK$0.265 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/11 10,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.93 HSIN CHONG CONS 2016/04/11 1,740,000 HK$0.51 N/A MACAU LEGEND 2016/04/11 301,000 HK$1.07 HK$1.06 SEA HOLDINGS 2016/04/11 24,000 HK$21.60 HK$21.55 SINO OIL & GAS 2016/04/11 3,480,000 HK$0.188 HK$0.183 SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/04/11 155,000 HK$4.0418 N/A TRAD CHI MED 2016/04/11 3,024,000 HK$3.80 HK$3.67 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)