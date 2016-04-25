UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, April 25 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday eight companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price Repurchased share per share ASIA FINANCIAL 22/04/2016 338,000 HK$4.12 HK$4.06 BILLION IND 22/04/2016 246,000 HK$4.82 HK$4.62 BWI INT'L 22/04/2016 2,488,000 HK$0.216 HK$0.211 CHINA METAL 22/04/2016 1,460,000 HK$2.39 HK$2.35 CHINA WATER 22/04/2016 10,000 HK$3.49 N/A CITYCHAMP 22/04/2016 65,442,000 HK$1.15 N/A DINGYI GP INV 22/04/2016 1,670,000 HK$0.66 HK$0.65 GOLDEN EAGLE 22/04/2016 321,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.92 For full statement please click bit.ly/1SGLXxy (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.