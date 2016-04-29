UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, April 29 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ALLIED PPT (HK) 28/04/2016 500,000 HK$1.48 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 28/04/2016 204,000 HK$4.16 HK$4.14 BAIOO 28/04/2016 1,144,000 HK$0.445 HK$0.42 BILLION IND 28/04/2016 20,000 HK$4.81 HK$4.78 CHINA WATER 28/04/2016 274,000 HK$3.8 HK$3.76 CONSUN PHARMA 28/04/2016 440,00 HK$3.89 HK$3.81 DINGYI GP INV 28/04/2016 2,400,000 HK$0.68 HK$0.67 GOLDEN EAGLE 28/04/2016 42,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.91 PCPD 28/04/2016 199,000 HK$2.92 HK$2.87 PW MEDTECH 28/04/2016 4,200,000 HK$2.06 HK$1.98 SEA HOLDINGS 28/04/2016 528,000 HK$26.1 HK$25.5 SUN HUNG KAI CO 28/04/2016 93,000 HK$4.6 HK$4.58 For full statement please click bit.ly/1NEFjWc (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.