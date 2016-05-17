UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, May 17 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday 15 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ASIA FINANCIAL 16/05/2016 1,168,000 HK$4.2 HK$4.15 BILLION IND 16/05/2016 88,000 HK$4.95 HK$4.86 BOSIDENG 16/05/2016 592,000 HK$0.6 N/A CHINA AOYUAN 16/05/2016 6,995,000 HK$1.65 HK$1.59 CHINA WATER 16/05/2016 424,000 HK$3.98 HK$3.94 COGOBUY 16/05/2016 2,000 HK$10.5 N/A COUNTRY GARDEN 16/05/2016 4,065,000 HK$3 N/A GOLDEN EAGLE 16/05/2016 28,000 HK$8.29 HK$8.21 HYSAN DEV 16/05/2016 91,000 HK$32 HK$31.75 IGG 16/05/2016 440,000 HK$3.38 HK$3.35 NEW CENT REIT 16/05/2016 50,000 HK$2.5908 N/A SPRINGLAND 16/05/2016 1,363,000 HK$1.32 HK$1.28 SUN HUNG KAI CO 16/05/2016 1,095,000 HK$4.54 HK$4.53 SUNLIGHT REIT 16/05/2016 44,000 HK$4.0609 N/A TRAD CHI MED 16/05/2016 3,168,000 HK$3.64 HK$3.51 For full statement please click bit.ly/1NwgsnL (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources