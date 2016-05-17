HONG KONG, May 17 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday 15 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ASIA FINANCIAL 16/05/2016 1,168,000 HK$4.2 HK$4.15 BILLION IND 16/05/2016 88,000 HK$4.95 HK$4.86 BOSIDENG 16/05/2016 592,000 HK$0.6 N/A CHINA AOYUAN 16/05/2016 6,995,000 HK$1.65 HK$1.59 CHINA WATER 16/05/2016 424,000 HK$3.98 HK$3.94 COGOBUY 16/05/2016 2,000 HK$10.5 N/A COUNTRY GARDEN 16/05/2016 4,065,000 HK$3 N/A GOLDEN EAGLE 16/05/2016 28,000 HK$8.29 HK$8.21 HYSAN DEV 16/05/2016 91,000 HK$32 HK$31.75 IGG 16/05/2016 440,000 HK$3.38 HK$3.35 NEW CENT REIT 16/05/2016 50,000 HK$2.5908 N/A SPRINGLAND 16/05/2016 1,363,000 HK$1.32 HK$1.28 SUN HUNG KAI CO 16/05/2016 1,095,000 HK$4.54 HK$4.53 SUNLIGHT REIT 16/05/2016 44,000 HK$4.0609 N/A TRAD CHI MED 16/05/2016 3,168,000 HK$3.64 HK$3.51 For full statement please click bit.ly/1NwgsnL (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)