UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, May 19 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday 16 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ALLIED GROUP 18/05/2016 6,000 HK$38.1 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 18/05/2016 164,000 HK$4.25 HK$4.24 BILLION IND 18/05/2016 24,000 HK$4.93 HK$4.88 BOSIDENG 18/05/2016 2,162,000 HK$0.6 N/A CHINA AOYUAN 18/05/2016 5,494,000 HK$1.7 HK$1.67 CHINA TRAVEL HK 18/05/2016 250,000 HK$2.19 N/A CHINA WATER 18/05/2016 598,000 HK$3.95 HK$3.83 COUNTRY GARDEN 18/05/2016 2,992,000 HK$3 HK$2.99 HARMONICARE 18/05/2016 300,000 HK$5.65 HK$5.61 HYSAN DEV 18/05/2016 253,000 HK$32.2 HK$31.9 IGG 18/05/2016 5,180,000 HK$3.4 HK$3.33 PLAYMATES 18/05/2016 2,000 HK$10.28 N/A SPRINGLAND 18/05/2016 711,000 HK$1.29 HK$1.28 SUN HUNG KAI CO 18/05/2016 1,537,000 HK$4.54 HK$4.48 SUNLIGHT REIT 18/05/2016 246,000 HK$4.1033 N/A WING ON CO 18/05/2016 80,000 HK$22.8 HK$22.65 For full statement please click bit.ly/25bKm8R (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.