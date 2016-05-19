HONG KONG, May 19 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday 16 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ALLIED GROUP 18/05/2016 6,000 HK$38.1 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 18/05/2016 164,000 HK$4.25 HK$4.24 BILLION IND 18/05/2016 24,000 HK$4.93 HK$4.88 BOSIDENG 18/05/2016 2,162,000 HK$0.6 N/A CHINA AOYUAN 18/05/2016 5,494,000 HK$1.7 HK$1.67 CHINA TRAVEL HK 18/05/2016 250,000 HK$2.19 N/A CHINA WATER 18/05/2016 598,000 HK$3.95 HK$3.83 COUNTRY GARDEN 18/05/2016 2,992,000 HK$3 HK$2.99 HARMONICARE 18/05/2016 300,000 HK$5.65 HK$5.61 HYSAN DEV 18/05/2016 253,000 HK$32.2 HK$31.9 IGG 18/05/2016 5,180,000 HK$3.4 HK$3.33 PLAYMATES 18/05/2016 2,000 HK$10.28 N/A SPRINGLAND 18/05/2016 711,000 HK$1.29 HK$1.28 SUN HUNG KAI CO 18/05/2016 1,537,000 HK$4.54 HK$4.48 SUNLIGHT REIT 18/05/2016 246,000 HK$4.1033 N/A WING ON CO 18/05/2016 80,000 HK$22.8 HK$22.65 For full statement please click bit.ly/25bKm8R (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)