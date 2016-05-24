HONG KONG, May 24 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday 13 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price Repurchased share per share BILLION IND 23/05/2016 70,000 HK$4.89 HK$4.81 CHINA WATER 23/05/2016 372,000 HK$3.93 HK$3.89 CK PROPERTY 23/05/2016 645,500 HK$45.3 HK$45.15 CONSUN PHARMA 23/05/2016 610,000 HK$4.05 HK$3.99 COUNTRY GARDEN 23/05/2016 5,000,000 HK$2.995 N/A GOLDEN EAGLE 23/05/2016 3,000 HK$8.26 N/A HYSAN DEV 23/05/2016 250,000 HK$31.95 HK$31.6 IGG 23/05/2016 1,946,000 HK$3.45 HK$3.4 MACAU LEGEND 23/05/2016 2,128,000 HK$0.95 N/A SINOMEDIA 23/05/2016 5,000 HK$1.88 N/A SPRINGLAND 23/05/2016 400,000 HK$1.2 N/A SUN HUNG KAI CO 23/05/2016 19,000 HK$4.54 N/A TRAD CHI MED 23/05/2016 1,500,000 HK$3.56 HK$3.52 For full statement please click bit.ly/1OKdBmd (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)