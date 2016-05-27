HONG KONG, May 27 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 10 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company name Date of No. of Highest Lowest (Stock code) Repurchase Securities Price per Price per Repurchased share share ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/05/26 192,000 HK$1.46 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/05/26 54,000 HK$4.33 HK$4.32 BILLION IND 2016/05/26 20,000 HK$4.89 HK$4.86 CHINA WATER 2016/05/26 770,000 HK$3.95 HK$3.9 CONSUN PHARMA 2016/05/26 710,000 HK$3.9 HK$3.87 COUNTRY GARDEN 2016/05/26 222,000 HK$3.02 N/A GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/05/26 15,000 HK$8.23 HK$8.18 IGG 2016/05/26 100,000 HK$3.53 N/A PLAYMATES 2016/05/26 18,000 HK$10.5 HK$10.34 SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/05/26 400,000 HK$4.54 N/A For full statement please click bit.ly/1sBt1UV (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooom)