HONG KONG Nov 19 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Tuesday three companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.

The following is a table regarding share buybacks:

No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- COL CAPITAL 2013-11-18 72,000 HK$2.18 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FANTASIA 2013-11-18 26,617,500 HK$1.55 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013-11-18 20 JPY1,239.0 N/A =============================================================