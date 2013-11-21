Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG Nov 21 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Thursday four companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- COL CAPITAL 2013-11-20 8,000 HK$2.15 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- FANTASIA 2013-11-20 69,999,000 HK$1.55 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- O-NET COMM GP 2013-11-20 396,000 HK$1.5 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SBI HLDGS-DRS 2013-11-20 120 JPY1,266.0 N/A ============================================================= For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)