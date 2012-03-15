NEW YORK, March 15 A plan to expand the financial services sector in China's southern province of Shenzhen is not a threat to Hong Kong's dominance of financial market trading, Hong Kong's top financial policymaker said on Thursday.

"Currently Shenzhen has a stock exchange for the smaller companies, for the growth upstarts and its doing quite well... I don't' see how that will represent anything in terms of competition," KC Chan, the Hong Kong government's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, told Reuters.

"We are talking more about Hong Kong financial service firms providing more services into Guangdong and Shenzhen," he said.

In February, Chinese authorities were reportedly working on a plan to develop a special economic zone in Shenzhen's port city of Qianhai into key financial center.

The effort to create more cross-border financial services is a plan that is supported by both sides, Chan said.

"Now it is going to take some time to work out how to do it, but that is definitely an objective shared by both," he said, adding that a joint-venture consulting company was set up by Hang Seng Bank and Guangzhou Securities to help build ties between the two regions that sit side-by-side.

YUAN ETF DEVELOPMENT

Chan said the development and listing of a yuan-denominated equity exchange traded fund in Hong Kong is something "we should see very soon."

Chan was reiterating a statement from January, which he described as something on a "wish list."

On Feb. 14 the world's first yuan-denominated gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The Hang Seng RMB Gold ETF, launched by Hang Seng Bank Ltd, is intended to track the performance of the London gold fixing price in U.S. dollars.

Chan said the first step towards an equity ETF in Hong Kong would be to require an ETF based upon Hong Kong stocks listed on the Shanghai stock exchange. That has not happened yet, but he hopes "that will come soon."

He said a lot of the technical issues had been dealt with but declined to give any kind of timetable for a yuan-listed ETF in Hong Kong.

The ball is now in the hands of the Chinese regulator, Chan said. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)