UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
HONG KONG Nov 26 Hong Kong student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Lester Shum were arrested on Wednesday as police cleared pro-democracy demonstrators from a site in the city's Mong Kok district, the Facebook accounts of two student groups said.
Wong and Shum were among a small group of students at the heart of the pro-democracy protests that have blocked major thoroughfares in the Asian financial hub since the end of August. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Venus Wu; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alex Richardson)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders