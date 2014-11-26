HONG KONG Nov 26 Hong Kong student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Lester Shum were arrested on Wednesday as police cleared pro-democracy demonstrators from a site in the city's Mong Kok district, the Facebook accounts of two student groups said.

Wong and Shum were among a small group of students at the heart of the pro-democracy protests that have blocked major thoroughfares in the Asian financial hub since the end of August. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Venus Wu; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alex Richardson)