BRIEF-M&T Bank says to increase prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00%
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Oct 17 Scores of Hong Kong police removed barricades early on Friday erected by pro-democracy protesters around the bustling area of Mong Kok, across the harbour from the main demonstration area next to government offices, a Reuters witness said.
The police operation was the latest to dismantle barricades after nearly three weeks of protests that have paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub.
The protesters, mostly students, are demanding full democracy for the former British colony. The protests initially gained wide public support but that has waned because of frustrations over traffic gridlock. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Bobby Yip; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Dean Yates)
* on March 10, entered underwriting agreement relating to offer, sale in offering of $100 million amount of 4.500% subordinated notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2nofodR Further company coverage:
* On March 13, 2017, co and Celgene entered into a side letter agreement - sec filing