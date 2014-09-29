BEIJING, Sept 29 China opposes any external
force supporting "illegal movements" such as Occupy Central, the
Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday in reference to the
pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, amid massive protests in
the former British colony.
Hua Chunying, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, said
Beijing was also opposed to external interference in China's
affairs by any foreign country.
Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas
and police baton-charges to stand firm in the centre of the
global financial hub in one of the biggest political challenges
for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.
(Reporting by Sui-lee Wee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)