HONG KONG, June 21 Hong Kong's leader said on
Tuesday he had asked China whether its handling of the
booksellers case violated the "one country, two systems" formula
under which the city returned to Chinese rule, the strongest
response yet from the former British colony.
Chief Executive C.Y. Leung told the Executive Council he had
written a letter to Beijing asking whether mainland authorities
enforced their laws across the border in Hong Kong.
Thousands marched in Hong Kong on Saturday to protest
against China's detention of five booksellers whose Hong Kong
shop published gossipy books about Chinese leaders, including
President Xi Jinping, in what critics called "cross-border
abductions".
The arrests prompted fears Beijing may be eroding the "one
country, two systems" system under which Hong Kong has been
governed as a special administrative region since its return to
China from British rule in 1997.
One of the booksellers, Lam Wing-kee, said this week he had
been held in captivity for eight months by Chinese agents.
Leung said he sought assurance in the letter that if Hong
Kong residents are detained on the mainland, their legal rights
are protected and questioned whether an existing Hong
Kong-mainland notification system was transparent enough.
"Did the handling of the incident hinder the 'one country,
two systems' principle and the Basic Law protecting Hong Kong
residents' freedom and rights, especially the freedom of
expression, publication and personal safety?" he said.
Hong Kong's freedoms are protected by the Basic Law, a
mini-constitution that includes the "inviolable" freedom of Hong
Kong people from arbitrary arrest and search.
Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. Chinese authorities have
repeatedly said they would never do anything illegal and that
Hong Kong's autonomy is fully respected.
A number of Western governments, including Britain, voiced
concerns this year that Chinese-born British national Lee Bo,
who went missing from Hong Kong in late December, had been
abducted.
Hong Kong protesters on Saturday chanted "protect freedom of
the press, freedom of publishing and freedom of speech" as they
marched from the Causeway Bay Books shop to the Liaison Office.
They also demanded the release of Gui Minhai, a Swedish
passport holder who disappeared from the Thai resort of Pattaya
last October and is the only one of the five still in detention
in China.
