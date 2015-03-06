LONDON, March 6 British lawmakers banned from
entering Hong Kong last year said Chinese regulations were
eroding freedoms in the former British colony, and urged their
government to take a harder stance against Beijing.
Pro-democracy protests shut down parts of Hong Kong for two
and a half months last year in response to a decision by China
to pre-screen candidates in a 2017 election which will choose
the city's next chief executive.
On Friday a report by British parliament's Foreign Affairs
Committee said China's new nomination process was "unduly
restrictive".
The report highlighted what it called a "troubling pattern"
of limitations being imposed on the autonomy and freedoms
negotiated for Hong Kong 30 years ago when Britain and China
agreed a deal to hand it back to Beijing.
"We are concerned that this high degree of autonomy is
coming under pressure, and the FCO (British foreign office)
needs to take a clear stand," said committee chairman Richard
Ottaway.
In November the lawmakers found themselves at the centre of
a diplomatic spat after they were banned from entering Hong Kong
to research their report, which is focused on Britain's
relations with its former colony.
"We remain profoundly disappointed with the UK government's
mild response to that unprecedented act, and we think the FCO
should be clearer in stating its expectations for Hong Kong's
political and constitutional future," Ottaway said.
