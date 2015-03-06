(Adds Chinese state media and foreign ministry comments)
LONDON, March 6 British lawmakers banned from
entering Hong Kong last year said Chinese regulations were
eroding freedoms in the former British colony and urged their
government to take a harder stance against Beijing.
Pro-democracy protests shut down parts of Hong Kong for
two-and-a-half months last year in response to a decision by
China to pre-screen candidates in a 2017 election that will
choose the city's next chief executive.
On Friday a report by the British parliament's Foreign
Affairs Committee said China's new nomination process was
"unduly restrictive".
The report highlighted what it called a "troubling pattern"
of limitations being imposed on the autonomy and freedoms
negotiated for Hong Kong 30 years ago when Britain and China
agreed a deal to hand it back to Beijing.
"We are concerned that this high degree of autonomy is
coming under pressure, and the FCO (British foreign office)
needs to take a clear stand," said committee chairman Richard
Ottaway.
China lambasted the report, which the official Xinhua news
agency called "absurd" and "regrettable" in an English-language
commentary.
"Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China's,
and Hong Kong's affairs are purely an internal matter for
China," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily
news briefing.
"Britain has no right to interfere and absolutely has no
so-called 'responsibility' for Hong Kong."
The Hong Kong government said it was committed to
implementing universal suffrage in accordance with local laws
and a decision last summer by China's parliament.
It also said that freedom of expression and of the press are
legally guaranteed in Hong Kong and it "will not interfere with
the internal operations of media organisations".
In November the British lawmakers found themselves at the
centre of a diplomatic spat after they were banned from entering
Hong Kong to research their report, which is focused on
Britain's relations with its former colony.
"We remain profoundly disappointed with the UK government's
mild response to that unprecedented act, and we think the FCO
should be clearer in stating its expectations for Hong Kong's
political and constitutional future," Ottaway said.
