LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's Foreign Office said on
Monday it was concerned about the situation in Hong Kong, which
is facing the worst unrest since China resumed its rule of the
former British colony in 1997, and called for the right to
protest to be protected.
"It is Britain's longstanding position, as a co-signatory of
the Sino-British Joint Declaration, that Hong Kong's prosperity
and security are underpinned by its fundamental rights and
freedoms, including the right to demonstrate," the foreign
office said in a statement.
"It is important for Hong Kong to preserve these rights and
for Hong Kong people to exercise them within the law."
