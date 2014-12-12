* Campaign will be covert, activists say
By James Pomfret
HONG KONG, Dec 12 As the dust settles on Hong
Kong's pro-democracy 'Occupy' protests, China is likely to
embark on a sweeping but covert campaign across the territory's
judiciary, media and universities to ensure there is no
recurrence, activists and politicians say.
The surprisingly resilient, 75 days of protest for a fully
democratic vote to choose Hong Kong's next leader was the most
serious challenge to China's authority since the 1989
pro-democracy demonstrations and crackdown in Beijing's
Tiananmen Square.
To ward off future protests, activists say Beijing's rulers
are unlikely to embark on a harsh response that could pose a
risk to stability and prosperity in Hong Kong, a financial hub
that is the gateway to the world's second-biggest economy.
Alex Chow, one of the student protest leaders, said "Chinese
methods" could be applied in Hong Kong, a term he used to refer
to pressure, intimidation and coercion against government
critics in China.
"How long can we maintain Hong Kong's judicial
independence?" Chow said at the protest site before he was
hauled away by police as they cleared the main protest site on
Thursday. "We've already seen judges make decisions that have
been highly contentious. Beijing might be able to put pressure
on Hong Kong to charge us (the protest leaders) with more
serious offences to shut us up."
China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems"
formula which allows wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms in the
territory not enjoyed on the mainland.
"The illegal 'Occupy Central' actions did not enjoy popular
support," China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said on
Friday. "(We) hope that all sides in Hong Kong society take this
as a lesson, reflect on it coolly, further correctly understand
and follow the 'one country, two systems' policy."
Beijing has never publicly signalled any potential
consequence of involvement in the protest movement. But in June,
it bluntly reminded Hong Kong in a cabinet-level White Paper
that China holds supreme authority over the city.
BEEFED-UP PRESENCE
Two sources with contacts to China's Ministry of State
Security say Chinese intelligence agencies had beefed up their
presence in Hong Kong because of the protests, sometimes
engaging in direct operations that violate Beijing's promises to
allow the former British colony wide-ranging autonomy.
"They expanded a broad network of agents to monitor and
gather intelligence (in Hong Kong)," said one source who
declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.
Beijing's United Front Work Department, an arm of the
Communist Party that propagates the goals of the party through
grassroots political and social activities, is also expected to
intensify its efforts.
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of
Beijing who has vowed to continue the pro-democracy protests,
has stepped down as publisher from the Apple Daily, the
newspaper reported on Friday.
"We know there will be many battles before we win the war,"
Lai told CNN before he was arrested on Thursday at the main
protest site.
An executive close to him said the resignation was not
linked to the protest and that Lai retained control of the
newspaper. But Lai's role as the main financial patron of the
pro-democracy movement since Hong Kong's 1997 handover to China
has come under scrutiny. In September, Lai visited the
territory's anti-corruption agency after a raid on his home.
Over the last year, several major banks have pulled
advertising from the pages of Apple, amid what the newspaper's
executives have called backroom pressure from the government.
Mark Simon, Lai's senior aide at his Next Media company, said
he and Lai were obvious targets, but the government and
pro-Beijing forces would also target Hong Kong's young activists
with a campaign of persecution.
"If they start to persecute them, then everything that makes
Hong Kong special goes away," he said in an interview. "They are
looking for scapegoats because they have mishandled this so
badly."
Pressure will also be piled on academics and members of the
local Legislative Council who have supported the movement, said
Kenneth Chan Ka-lok, a pro-democracy lawmaker and a professor at
a local Hong Kong University in international affairs.
"There will be a lot of intimidation from work places
onwards, spreading out to schools, to academia, to the
legislative council, government offices and so on," he told
Reuters.
"I don't think it's possible to have a political purge in
Hong Kong but it might become something that we haven't
experienced before in Hong Kong. They may try to blackmail
people, to weaken our determination."
But nothing will be done overtly, and indeed there could be
economic sops offered to the territory.
After the last anti-government protests in Hong Kong in
2003, China plied the city with sweeteners, allowing millions of
Chinese to visit and shop every year, pumping billions of
dollars into IPOs and investments and inking preferential stock
and yuan market deals.
"In terms of economic development and muscle, China will
continue to help Hong Kong," said an Asian diplomat who declined
to be identified.
