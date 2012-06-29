HONG KONG, June 29 China has approved mutual listings of exchange traded funds on Hong Kong and mainland exchanges, part of Beijing's plans to boost financial exchanges on both sides, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission said on Friday.

"The SFC welcomes the China Securities Regulatory Commission's approval today of two ETFs to be listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges that will invest directly in Hong Kong-listed stocks, each tracking a Hong Kong stock index," the SFC said in a statement.

The SFC said it had also authorised listing in Hong Kong of the first Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) A-share ETF. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)