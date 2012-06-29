HONG KONG, June 29 China has approved mutual
listings of exchange traded funds on Hong Kong and mainland
exchanges, part of Beijing's plans to boost financial exchanges
on both sides, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission
said on Friday.
"The SFC welcomes the China Securities Regulatory
Commission's approval today of two ETFs to be listed on the
Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges that will invest directly
in Hong Kong-listed stocks, each tracking a Hong Kong stock
index," the SFC said in a statement.
The SFC said it had also authorised listing in Hong Kong of
the first Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII) A-share ETF.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Alison Leung; Editing by Chris
Lewis)