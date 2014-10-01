HONG KONG Oct 1 Some banks and other financial
firms have begun moving staff to back-up premises on the
outskirts of Hong Kong to prevent growing unrest in the
financial hub from disrupting trading and other critical
functions, two business services firms said.
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have blocked parts of
the Central financial district since Friday in protest against
Beijing's decision to limit voters' choice in elections due in
2017.
The protests, that have been largely peaceful, represent the
biggest potential business disruption since the outbreak of SARS
in 2003, when several banks moved some of their dealing
operations to other Asian trading hubs.
While business disruption has been limited to the temporary
closure of a few bank branches, the decision by some firms to
move or prepare moving staff to peripheral locations highlights
deeper concerns that the protests could have wider repercussions
in Asia's biggest financial centre.
Kam Poon, vice president at telecom company Wharf T&T Ltd in
Hong Kong, which provides up to 1,000 desks for banks and other
financial firms, said clients had been calling up since Sunday
to ask for space at its primary facility in the New Territories,
away from Central which is on Hong Kong island.
"Our operators have been working day and night since Sunday
night," Poon told Reuters in a telephone interview late on
Tuesday.
He said 15 clients had called up to advise they wanted the
firm to prepare reserved space, while five others had put the
company on standby.
"We do have people coming in already," said Poon, whose
company leases desks, PCs, phones and phone lines, as well as
services for traders such as market data feeds and
voice-recording.
The company's clients are financial firms, including local
and foreign banks.
Alan Mackay, chief operating officer of serviced offices
provider Compass Offices in Hong Kong, said his clients had
started to reserve space and some had begun to move in staff.
Compass Offices, which has 4,200 desks for lease around Hong
Kong, said clients such as big international banks and hedge
funds began putting in place short-term contingency arrangements
three to four months ago, when pro-democracy activists belonging
to the so-called Occupy Central protest movement stepped up
their campaign.
During the past five days, those banks and hedge funds had
activated their plans, Mackay told Reuters.
"We might move in or we might not, but we want that office
there ready," Mackay said, quoting typical conversations with
clients. The largest reservation so far was for 25 staff, he
added.
Both Poon and Mackay declined to name any of their clients,
citing confidentiality issues.
Banks including JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
CITIC Securities, HSBC, Societe Generale, Barclays and Asia's
major research brokerage CLSA, have contingency trading
arrangements that involve relocating traders to back-up
premises, according to individuals at the firms.
One large international bank activated its business
continuity plan over the weekend, ensuring that backup systems
were ready if needed, according to an individual familiar with
the discussions.
While the impact so far has been minimal, some staff have
been relocated to facilities at the eastern end of Hong Kong,
such as Taikoo Shing and neighbouring Quarry Bay, and some staff
who could not reach the office were also working from home, this
person said.
CITIC, SocGen, CLSA, and BofA Merrill are among those firms
that have found themselves closest to the action, with premises
in or close to the affected Admiralty district, next to Central.
A spokeswoman for CLSA said the brokerage had conducted
business as usual on Monday and Tuesday.
"Should we not be able to conduct trading activity from our
Admiralty office, we will relocate staff to our alternative
trading site in Hong Kong," she said. A spokeswoman for SocGen
said the bank was operating normally, but had a dedicated
back-up facility that gives traders a "like-for-like
environment."
CITIC Securities and Barclays confirmed they had back-up
trading centres in remote parts of Hong Kong, but had not had to
use them. A spokesperson for BofA Merrill said the bank operated
normally on Monday and Tuesday.
HSBC said it had arrangements in place "to ensure we can
continue to serve customers." JPMorgan did not respond to
requests for formal comment.
