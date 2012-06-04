SINGAPORE, June 4 Hong Kong shipped 101,768 kilograms of gold to mainland China in April, up 62 percent on the month and marking the second-highest monthly exports, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department said on Monday.

The flow of gold from the mainland to Hong Kong jumped 38 percent to 34,368 kilograms, it said.

