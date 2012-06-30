Developer helps China's Green bonds branch out
* Property developer Longfor joins recent rush of environmentally friendly bonds
HONG KONG June 30 China will relax conditions for mainland firms, especially small and medium sized enterprises, to list in Hong Kong, the country's securities regulator said in Hong Kong on Saturday.
It also said China would increase quotas on the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, which allows foreign investors to buy into Chinese mutual funds using offshore yuan.
The news came on the eve of Hong Kong's 15th anniversary of its return to China and after a raft of announcements on co-operation between the mainland and Hong Kong, aimed in part to strengthen Hong Kong's role as an offshore yuan centre.
President Hu Jintao is in Hong Kong this weekend to oversee the swearing in of a new chief executive on Sunday. (Reporting By Kevin Yao and James Pomfret; editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Property developer Longfor joins recent rush of environmentally friendly bonds
* Says it plans to acquire 94 percent stake in property agency firm, Beijing 5i5j Real Estate Brokerage Co Ltd, for about 6.18 billion yuan ($898.54 million) via cash, share issue
Feb 27 Australian shares slipped on Monday with materials and financials dragging the index into the red, though a surge in QBE Insurance Ltd helped contained losses.