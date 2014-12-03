* Occupy Central protest leaders surrender to police
* Students stay at main protest site
* Occupy movement now "in tatters", analyst says
HONG KONG, Dec 3 Leaders of Hong Kong's Occupy
Central movement surrendered to police on Wednesday for their
role in democracy protests that the government has deemed
illegal, the latest sign that the civil disobedience campaign
may be running out of steam.
Three founders turned themselves in a day after calling on
students to retreat from protest sites in the Asia financial
centre amid fears of further violence, just hours after student
leader Joshua Wong had called on supporters to regroup.
Pro-Beijing groups taunted Benny Tai, Chan Kin-man and
Reverend Chu Yiu-ming as they entered a police station just two
subway stops from the main protest site in Admiralty, next to
the Chinese-controlled city's financial centre.
The three, accompanied by Cardinal Joseph Zen, 82, former
Catholic Bishop of Hong Kong, filled in forms, giving personal
information, and were allowed to leave without facing any
charges.
"I hope we can show others the meaning of the surrender. We
urge the occupation to end soon and more citizens will carry out
the basic responsibility of civil disobedience, which is to
surrender," said Benny Tai, the most prominent of the Occupy
leaders, after he left the police station.
Police said 24 people aged between 33 and 82 had surrendered
for "taking part in an unauthorised assembly", and authorities
would conduct follow-up investigations based on the information
provided.
More than 100,000 people took to the streets at the height
of the demonstrations but numbers have dwindled to a few
hundred, mostly students, and public support has waned as the
protests blocked key roads and disrupted business.
Some students defied calls for them to retreat and vowed to
stay put at protest sites to press their call for free elections
for the city's next leader in 2017.
But Jean Pierre Cabestan, an expert in Chinese politics at
Hong Kong Baptist University, said the Occupy movement was "in
tatters".
"The trouble and one of the weaknesses of the movement is
there's not much coordination between the Hong Kong Federation
of Students and the pan-democrats," he told foreign
correspondents in Beijing.
The protesters are united in their calls for democracy for
the former British colony but are split over tactics, two months
after the demonstrations, also branded illegal by Beijing,
began.
"Illegal demands cannot be granted, especially those
expressed by illegal and extreme methods," the overseas edition
of the Chinese Communist Party's official People's Daily said.
The Occupy call for students to pull back came a day after
clashes between police and protesters in Admiralty after
activists tried to ring government headquarters.
Police charged into the protesters, raining down truncheon
blows and squirting jets of incapacitating "pava" spray. Scores
of activists and police were wounded.
Pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai said the students should
withdraw. "If (the protest) keeps dragging on, it will wear down
their willpower, which is exactly what Beijing wants," he told
reporters.
Authorities cleared protesters from the working-class
district of Mong Kok across the harbour last week, triggering
running battles as students tried to regroup.
A small group remains camped out in the busy shopping
district of Causeway Bay, but the bulk are in nearby Admiralty
where students have erected a makeshift village.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese Communist Party rule in 1997
under a "one country, two systems" formula that gave it some
autonomy from the mainland and a promise of eventual universal
suffrage.
Beijing has insisted on screening any candidates for city
leader first.
The Occupy Central movement had planned to lock down the
heart of the financial centre around the first week of October
but violent clashes between riot police and students at the end
of September got the action off to an early start.
