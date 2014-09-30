* Thousands of protesters stay out on Hong Kong streets
* Police largely absent as tensions subside
* Outside world looks on with concern
* Demonstrations a major headache for Beijing
By Clare Baldwin and James Pomfret
HONG KONG, Sept 30 Tens of thousands of
pro-democracy protesters extended a blockade of Hong Kong
streets on Tuesday, stockpiling supplies and erecting makeshift
barricades ahead of what some fear may be a push by police to
clear the roads before Chinese National Day.
Riot police shot pepper spray and tear gas at protesters at
the weekend but withdrew on Monday to ease tension as the ranks
of demonstrators swelled. Protesters spent the night sleeping or
holding vigil unharassed on normally busy roads in the global
financial hub.
Throughout the night, rumours rippled through crowds of
protesters that police were preparing to move in again. As the
sun rose many remained wary, especially on the eve of
Wednesday's anniversary of the Communist Party's foundation of
the People's Republic of China in 1949.
"Many powerful people from the mainland will come to Hong
Kong. The Hong Kong government won't want them to see this, so
the police must do something," Sui-ying Cheng, 18, a freshman at
Hong Kong University's School of Professional and Continuing
Education, said of the National Day holiday.
"We are not scared. We will stay here tonight. Tonight is
the most important," she said.
The protesters, mostly students, are demanding full
democracy and have called on the city's leader Leung Chun-ying
to step down after Beijing on Aug. 31 ruled out free elections
for Hong Kong's leader, known as the Chief Executive, in 2017.
China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems"
formula that accords the former British colony a degree of
autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, with
universal suffrage set as an eventual goal.
Protesters massed in at least four of Hong Kong's busiest
areas, including Admiralty, where Hong Kong's government is
headquartered, the Central business district, Causeway Bay, one
of the city's most bustling shopping areas, and the densely
populated Mong Kok district in Kowloon.
Organisers said as many as 80,000 people thronged the
streets after the protests flared on Friday night. No
independent estimate of numbers was available.
"I must stress that the events happening now cannot be
attributed to the students or Occupy Central. It has evolved
into a civil movement," said Alex Chow, the leader of the Hong
Kong Federation of Students.
Protesters set up supply stations with water bottles, fruit,
crackers, disposable raincoats, towels, goggles, face masks
and tents, indicating they were in for the long haul.
Some lugged metal road barricades into positions on the edge
of crowds, presumably to slow a police advance. In at least one
location, several minivans and a truck were parked in rows in an
apparent effort to block a road.
EXERCISE RESTRAINT
Communist Party leaders worry that calls for democracy could
spread to the mainland, and have been aggressively censoring
news and social media comments about the Hong Kong
demonstrations.
The movement presents Beijing's ruling Communist Party with
a difficult challenge. Cracking down too hard could shake
confidence in market-driven Hong Kong, which has a separate
legal system from the rest of China. Not reacting firmly enough,
however, could embolden dissidents on the mainland.
The outside world has looked on warily, concerned that the
clashes could spread and trigger a much harsher crackdown.
"The United States urges the Hong Kong authorities to
exercise restraint and for protesters to express their views
peacefully," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a daily
briefing on Monday.
Human Rights Watch voiced concern about police use of force,
and called on Leung to "show the kind of tolerance for peaceful
protest for which Hong Kong is known, not the intolerance for it
in the mainland".
The demonstrations, labelled "illegal" by China's
Communist-run government in Beijing, are the worst in Hong Kong
since China resumed its rule over the former British colony in
1997.
An editorial in the state-run Global Times newspaper said on
Tuesday the government would not change its policy "just because
of the chaos created by the oppositionists", and it suggested
that the authorities might let the protests run their course.
"Without changing the earlier decision, the central and Hong
Kong governments can exercise a certain degree of restraint in
handling the shutdown of the city's financial areas, so as to
leave some time for local people to realise the harm done by the
protesters' illegal acts," it said.
The protests are expected to escalate on Wednesday, with
residents of the nearby former Portuguese enclave of Macau also
planning a rally.
"Maybe the police are planning a bigger operation for the
coming night, so most of them need to rest and prepare," Stanley
Fong, a 22-year-old property agent, said of the relative lack of
police out on Monday night.
RESOLUTELY OPPOSED
Televised scenes of the chaos in Hong Kong over the weekend
have already made a deep impression outside the financial hub.
That was especially the case in Taiwan, which has full
democracy but is considered by Beijing as a renegade province
that must one day be reunited with the mainland. Taiwan
President Ma Ying-jeou said Beijing needed "to listen carefully
to the demands of the Hong Kong people".
Britain said it was concerned about the situation and called
for the right of protest to be protected.
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying
said Beijing was "resolutely opposed to any country attempting
in any way to support such illegal activities like 'Occupy
Central'."
Banks in Hong Kong, including HSBC, Citigroup
, Bank of China, Standard Chartered
and DBS, shut some branches and advised staff to work
from home or go to secondary branches on Monday.
Financial fallout from the turmoil has been limited so far.
Hong Kong shares ended down 1.9 percent on Monday.
The protests have spooked tourists, with arrivals from China
down sharply ahead of the National Day holidays, which are
normally a peak. On Monday, Hong Kong cancelled the city's
fireworks display over the harbour, meant to mark the holiday.
The United States, Australia and Singapore issued travel alerts.
