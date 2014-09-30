* Thousands of protesters stay out on Hong Kong streets
* Police largely absent as tensions subside
* Outside world looks on with concern
* Demonstrations a major headache for Beijing
(Adds quotes, details, financial markets)
By Donny Kwok and Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Sept 30 Tens of thousands of
pro-democracy protesters extended a blockade of Hong Kong
streets on Tuesday, stockpiling supplies and erecting makeshift
barricades ahead of what some fear may be a push by police to
clear the roads before Chinese National Day.
Riot police shot pepper spray and tear gas at protesters at
the weekend but withdrew on Monday to ease tension as the ranks
of demonstrators swelled. Protesters spent the night sleeping or
holding vigil unharassed on normally busy roads in the global
financial hub.
Throughout the night, rumours rippled through crowds of
protesters that police were preparing to move in again. As the
sun rose many remained wary, especially on the eve of
Wednesday's anniversary of the Communist Party's foundation of
the People's Republic of China in 1949.
"Many powerful people from the mainland will come to Hong
Kong. The Hong Kong government won't want them to see this, so
the police must do something," Sui-ying Cheng, 18, a freshman at
Hong Kong University's School of Professional and Continuing
Education, said of the National Day holiday.
"We are not scared. We will stay here tonight. Tonight is
the most important," she said.
The protesters, mostly students, are demanding full
democracy and have called on the city's leader, Leung Chun-ying,
to step down after Beijing a month ago ruled out free elections
for Hong Kong's leader, known as the Chief Executive, in 2017.
China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems"
formula that accords the former British colony a degree of
autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, with
universal suffrage set as an eventual goal.
Protesters massed in at least four of Hong Kong's busiest
areas, including Admiralty, where Hong Kong's government is
headquartered, the Central business district, the bustling
shopping district of Causeway Bay, and the densely populated
Mong Kok district in Kowloon.
Organisers said as many as 80,000 people thronged the
streets after the protests flared on Friday night but numbers
appear to have dwindled slightly in some areas on Tuesday as
some protesters went home to rest. No independent estimate of
crowd numbers was available.
Alex Chow, the leader of the Hong Kong Federation of
Students, said the protests represented more than what had begun
as a gathering of students and the "Occupy Central" movement.
"It has evolved into a civil movement," Chow said.
Protesters set up supply stations with water bottles, fruit,
crackers, disposable raincoats, towels, goggles, face masks
and tents, indicating they were in for the long haul.
Some lugged metal road barricades into positions on the edge
of crowds, presumably to slow a police advance. In at least one
location, several minivans and a truck were parked in rows in an
apparent effort to block a road.
In Mong Kok, the windows of an abandoned double-decker bus
were papered with messages of support such as "Go Hong Kong
People!". A small group of protesters near the bus clapped and
cheered while others played the guitar and drums.
"Even though I may get arrested, I will stay until the last
minute," said 16-year-old protester John Choi.
"We are fighting for our futures."
EXERCISE RESTRAINT
Communist Party leaders worry that calls for democracy could
spread to the mainland, and have been aggressively censoring
news and social media comments about the Hong Kong
demonstrations.
The demonstrations, labelled "illegal" by China's
Communist-run government in Beijing, are the worst in Hong Kong
since China resumed its rule in 1997. They also represent one of
the biggest political challenges for Beijing since it violently
crushed pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989.
The movement presents Beijing's Communist Party with a
difficult challenge. Cracking down too hard could shake
confidence in market-driven Hong Kong, which has a separate
legal system from the rest of China. Not reacting firmly enough,
however, could embolden dissidents on the mainland.
Financial fallout from the turmoil has been limited so far
as investors gauge how severe Beijing's response might be.
Hong Kong shares were down 1.5 percent on Tuesday,
its second straight fall. Chinese shares were less troubled,
perhaps because news of the protests in Hong Kong was hard to
come by on the mainland.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the de facto central bank,
said 37 branches or offices of 21 different banks had been
temporarily closed because of the protests.
The protests are expected to escalate on Wednesday, with
residents of the nearby former Portuguese enclave of Macau also
planning a rally.
"Maybe the police are planning a bigger operation for the
coming night, so most of them need to rest and prepare," Stanley
Fong, a 22-year-old property agent, said of the relative lack of
police out on Monday night.
But Hong Kong's streets remained relatively quiet, in places
even jubilant, early on Tuesday.
Some businesses have been directly affected, including
luxury retailers in the Causeway Bay shopping mecca where
protesters hunkered down.
"I don't know what the police or government will do to me
but I am 100 percent sure I need to come out (tonight)," said
Ken To, the 35-year-old manager of a restaurant across Victoria
Harbour in Mong Kok.
"We (Hong Kongers) don't only want money. We want out kids,
our future, our education," he said.
The outside world has looked on warily, concerned that the
clashes could spread and trigger a much harsher crackdown.
Washington has urged the Hong Kong authorities "to exercise
restraint and for protesters to express their views peacefully",
according to a White House spokesman on Monday.
The protests have also been watched closely in Taiwan, which
has full democracy but is considered by Beijing as a renegade
province that must one day be reunited with the mainland. Taiwan
President Ma Ying-jeou said Beijing needed "to listen carefully
to the demands of the Hong Kong people".
Britain said it was concerned about the situation and called
for the right of protest to be protected.
The United States, Australia and Singapore issued travel
alerts.
An editorial in the state-run Global Times said on Tuesday
China's government would not change its policy "just because of
the chaos created by the oppositionists", and it suggested that
the authorities might let the protests run their course.
(Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin, , Elzio Barreto,; Venus
Wu, Yimou Lee, Diana Chan, James Pomfret, Kinling Lo, Twinnie
Siu, Bobby Yip, Annemarie Roantree, John Ruwitch and Stefanie
McIntyre in HONG KONG; Writing by Paul Tait; Editing by Mark
Bendeich)