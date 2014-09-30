* Thousands of protesters fill Hong Kong streets
* Police largely absent as tensions subside
* People fear fresh push by police to clear crowds
* Outside world looks on with concern
By Charlie Zhu and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Sept 30 Tens of thousands of
pro-democracy protesters filled the streets of Hong Kong late on
Tuesday, stockpiling supplies and erecting makeshift barricades
ahead of what some fear may be a push by police to clear the
roads before Chinese National Day.
On the eve of Wednesday's anniversary of the Communist
Party's foundation of the People's Republic of China in 1949,
crowds poured into central districts of the Asian financial hub,
near where National Day festivities are scheduled to take place.
There was a carnival atmosphere among demonstrators, in
contrast to weekend clashes when riot police fired pepper spray
and tear gas to quell the unrest.
Nevertheless, rumours have spread among protesters that
police could be preparing to move in again, as the pro-Beijing
government, which has called the demonstrations illegal, vowed
to go ahead with celebrations.
"Many powerful people from the mainland will come to Hong
Kong. The Hong Kong government won't want them to see this, so
the police must do something," Sui-ying Cheng, 18, a freshman at
Hong Kong University's School of Professional and Continuing
Education, said of the National Day holiday.
"We are not scared. We will stay here tonight. Tonight is
the most important," she said.
Online student groups urged supporters to move towards the
convention centre, near the harbour waterfront, ahead of a
planned flag-raising ceremony there on Wednesday morning.
Student leaders had given Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying
an ultimatum to come out and address the protesters before
midnight on Tuesday, threatening to escalate action in the next
few days to occupy more government facilities, buildings and
public roads if he failed to do so.
The protesters, mostly students, are demanding full
democracy and have called on Leung to step down after Beijing
ruled a month ago that it would vet candidates wishing to run
for Hong Kong's leadership in 2017.
While Leung has said Beijing would not back down in the face
of protests, he also said Hong Kong police would be able to
maintain security without help from People's Liberation Army
(PLA) troops from the mainland.
In a blog post published shortly before the students'
deadline, Leung urged city residents to abandon the protest
movement, widely known as "Occupy Central", immediately.
"The impact on the value of Hong Kong's international image
is becoming greater and greater," he wrote. "I hope you will all
think about this."
DEMONSTRATIONS COULD ESCALATE
People voiced concern that the protests could escalate on
Wednesday.
"I don't know what the police or government will do to me,
but I am 100 percent sure I need to come out (tonight)," said
Ken To, a 35-year-old manager of a restaurant in the densely
packed Mong Kok residential district.
Its dark alleyways and triad-run bars - a far cry from the
glittering high rises across the water for which Hong Kong is
famous - could prove a flashpoint for violence, residents fear,
although police have steered clear of the area in recent days.
China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems"
formula that accords the former British colony a degree of
autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, with
universal suffrage set as an eventual goal.
Protesters massed in at least four of Hong Kong's busiest
areas, including Admiralty, the Central business district, the
bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay and Mong Kok in
Kowloon.
Organisers said as many as 80,000 people thronged the
streets after demonstrations flared on Friday night, and many
have slept out for the past four nights blocking usually busy
roads. No independent estimate of crowd numbers was available.
STOCKPILING SUPPLIES
Alex Chow, leader of the Hong Kong Federation of Students,
said the protests, which began as a gathering of students and
the "Occupy Central" movement, had become much broader and
attracted Hong Kongers of all walks of life.
"It has evolved into a civil movement," he said.
"We can see the Beijing and Hong Kong governments already
feel pressure, so the 'Occupy' movement must continue," Chow
told protesters in Admiralty.
People set up supply stations with water bottles, fruit,
crackers, disposable raincoats, towels, goggles, face masks and
tents, indicating they were in for the long haul.
Some lugged metal road barricades into positions on the edge
of crowds, presumably to slow a police advance. In at least one
location, several minivans and a truck were parked in rows in an
apparent effort to block a road.
"Even though I may get arrested, I will stay until the last
minute," said 16-year-old John Choi.
"We are fighting for our futures."
Protest organisers urged citizens to donate more yellow
ribbons, a symbol of the rallies, and goggles to protect against
tear gas and pepper spray.
Communist Party leaders in Beijing worry that calls for
democracy could spread to the mainland, and have been
aggressively censoring news and social media comments about the
Hong Kong demonstrations.
The protests are the worst in Hong Kong since China resumed
its rule in 1997. They also represent one of the biggest
political challenges for Beijing since it violently crushed
pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Cracking down too hard could shake confidence in
market-driven Hong Kong, which has a separate legal system from
the rest of China. Not reacting firmly enough, however, could
embolden dissidents on the mainland.
The deputy director of China's National People's Congress
Internal and Judicial Affairs Committee, Li Shenming, wrote in
the People's Daily: "In today's China, engaging in an election
system of one-man-one-vote is bound to quickly lead to turmoil,
unrest and even a situation of civil war."
FINANCIAL FALLOUT
On the financial markets, Hong Kong shares fell to a
three-month low on Tuesday, registering their biggest monthly
fall since May 2012.
The city's benchmark index has plunged 7.3 percent this
month. Chinese shares were less troubled, perhaps because news
of the protests in Hong Kong was hard to come by on the
mainland.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the de facto central bank,
said 37 branches or offices of 21 different banks had been
temporarily closed because of the protests.
Other businesses have been directly affected, including
luxury retailers in the Causeway Bay shopping mecca where
protesters hunkered down.
The outside world has looked on warily, concerned that the
clashes could spread and trigger a much harsher crackdown.
In Britain's strongest interjection yet, finance chief
George Osborne urged China to seek peace and said the former
colony's prosperity depended on freedom.
Washington has urged the Hong Kong authorities "to exercise
restraint and for protesters to express their views peacefully".
The protests have also been watched closely in Taiwan, which
has full democracy but is considered by Beijing as a renegade
province that must one day be reunited with the mainland.
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said Beijing needed "to listen
carefully to the demands of the Hong Kong people".
The United States, Australia and Singapore have issued
travel alerts.
