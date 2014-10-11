By Donny Kwok and Diana Chan
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 11 Hundreds of student activists
camped overnight in major protest sites in Hong Kong as the
democracy movement showed signs of regathering momentum after
the government called off talks with its leaders to defuse
unrest in the global financial hub.
The protests escalated since late last month, after Beijing
ruled on August 31 that it would impose a tight nominating
framework for an election the city's chief executive in 2017
that would effectively shut out pro-democracy candidates from
running.
The occupation movement saw a noticeable dip in support over
the past week, but strong crowds of over ten thousand returned
on Friday evening for a series of evening rallies in the city.
"We have tents here to show our determination that we're
prepared for a long term occupation," said Benny Tai, one of the
leaders of the movement, said emerging bleary-eyed from a tent
on Saturday morning outside the government's headquarters.
Since taking to the streets around two weeks ago, the
activists have blockaded major roads around the government
precinct in Admiralty, as well as the shopping districts of
Central and Causeway Bay.
Leaders of the rallies on Friday urged their followers to
prepare for a protracted struggle instead of expanding the
protests geographically. The protests have led to some
resentment among the public due to the resulting traffic jams
and loss of business.
It was unclear how long Hong Kong authorities will tolerate
the occupation or how the standoff might be resolved. For now,
however, the police presence remains thin with authorities
seemingly reluctant to risk fresh flare-ups.
Riot police had cracked down on protesters massing near the
government headquarters on Sept. 28, but the authorities have
taken a softer line since.
Over one hundred colourful tents were sprinkled across the
eight-lane Harcourt Road highway, among scores of red and blue
portable marquees serving as supply and first aid stations;
stocked with water, biscuits, noodles and cereals.
"Even though it seems things are in a bottleneck now, all we
can do is to stay on and continue the occupation," said Travis
Chu, a protester sitting with four friends on the road.
Scores of people ran a marathon in support of the students
early on Saturday, and bridges remained festooned with
umbrellas, protest art demanding full democracy and satirical
images lampooning Leung Chun-ying, the city's Beijing-backed
leader.
The 'Occupy Central' protests, an idea conceived over a year
ago referring to the Central business district, have presented
Beijing with one of its biggest political challenges since it
crushed pro-democracy demonstrations in and around Tiananmen
Square in the Chinese capital in 1989.
Beijing fears that calls for democracy in Hong Kong could
spread to the mainland, with China already facing separatist
unrest in far-flung Tibet and Xinjiang.
NO SIMPLE WAY OUT
The Communist Party leadership has dismissed the Hong Kong
protests as illegal and has left Leung to find a solution. Leung
has so far ignored protesters demands for full democracy and
their calls for him to quit.
The leader of Hong Kong's largest pro-Beijing political
party, Tam Yiu-chung, conceded after a late meeting with Leung
that while the protests should be cleared as soon as possible:
"It is not a simple thing and it is not a ripe time now."
The government's decision on Thursday to call off the talks
with students aimed at defusing tensions, came as some lawmakers
demanded that anti-graft officers investigate a $6.4 million
business payout to Leung, while in office.
Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam said the talks were
ditched because of the students' persistent calls to escalate
action.
China rules the former British colony through a "one
country, two systems" formula which allows wide-ranging autonomy
and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and specifies universal
suffrage as an eventual goal.
In the first direct public comments by a senior Chinese
leader in response to the protests, Premier Li Keqiang said Hong
Kong authorities had the ability to protect the city's economic
prosperity and social stability.
"Maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong
Kong is not only in China's interests but is mostly in the
interests of the people of Hong Kong," Li said in Germany.
(Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin; Writing by James
Pomfret; Editing by Smon Cameron-Moore)