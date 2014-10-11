(Adds details of festive atmosphere and HK official quote)
By Elzio Barreto and James Pomfret
HONG KONG Oct 11 Hundreds of student activists
camped overnight at major protest sites in Hong Kong as the
democracy movement sought to re-gather momentum after the
government called off talks on defusing unrest in the global
financial hub.
Protests escalated late last month, after Beijing's decision
on Aug. 31 to impose conditions that effectively would have
stopped pro-democracy candidates from contesting an election of
the city's chief executive set for 2017.
The occupation movement suffered a noticeable dip in support
over the past week, but strong crowds of over 10,000 on Friday
for rallies in the former British colony.
By Saturday evening, thousands of protesters had returned to
join the stalwarts, including parents and children in a more
relaxed, festival-like atmosphere. Scores more brought tents,
foam and ground sheets to form a kind of sprawling urban
campground hemmed in by towering skyscrapers.
"Hong Kong is my home, we are fighting for Hong Kong's
future, our future," said Lawrence Chan, a 23-year-old media
studies student, who has taken part in the protests from the
outset.
Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam, who announced the
postponement of talks with the students on Thursday because of
their persistent calls to escalate action, said on Saturday that
she hadn't given up hope of getting them on track again.
"It's most important that we must make clear the aim and
nature of the meeting," she told reporters during a weekend trip
to China, stressing that the dialogue should centre on Beijing's
proposed framework for electoral reform in 2017.
Since taking to the streets around two weeks ago, the
activists have blocked major roads around the government
precinct in Admiralty, as well as the shopping districts of
Central and Causeway Bay.
At Friday's rallies, protest leaders urged demonstrators to
prepare for a protracted struggle instead of expanding the
protests geographically. The protests have led to some
resentment among the public because of traffic jams and loss of
business. A few street fights have broken out that pitted the
students against anti-occupy mobs and local gangsters or triads.
It was unclear how long Hong Kong authorities will tolerate
the occupation or how the standoff might be resolved. For now,
however, police presence remains thin with authorities seemingly
reluctant to risk fresh flare-ups.
Riot police had cracked down on protesters massing near the
government headquarters on Sept. 28, but the authorities have
taken a softer line since. Police on Saturday again warned the
protesters to leave.
Over one hundred colourful tents were sprinkled across the
eight-lane Harcourt Road highway, among scores of red and blue
portable marquees serving as supply and first aid stations;
stocked with water, biscuits, noodles and cereals.
"We have tents here to show our determination that we're
prepared for a long-term occupation," said Benny Tai, one of the
leaders of the movement, who emerged bleary-eyed from a tent
pitched outside the Hong Kong government's headquarters.
Scores of people ran a marathon in support of the students
early on Saturday, and bridges remained festooned with
umbrellas, protest art demanding full democracy and satirical
images lampooning Leung Chun-ying, the city's Beijing-backed
leader.
The atmosphere was perhaps at its most relaxed since the
Occupation movement began. Students, families and snap-happy
tourists strolled along Harcourt Road, folding yellow paper
origami umbrellas and penning colourful democracy missives.
Those notes have filled an entire covered walkway outside
government headquarters christened the "Lennon" wall as a
tribute to John Lennon.
Other studied and typed in an open-air classroom at
makeshift desks with power sockets set up on the highway, while
others gathered to hear and join stump speeches on democracy.
The 'Occupy Central' protests, referring to the Central
business district, was an idea conceived over a year ago. It has
presented Beijing with one of its biggest political challenges
since it crushed pro-democracy demonstrations in and around
Tiananmen Square in the Chinese capital in 1989.
NO SIMPLE WAY OUT
In the first direct public comments by a senior Chinese
leader in response to the protests, Premier Li Keqiang said Hong
Kong authorities had the ability to protect the city's economic
prosperity and social stability.
"Maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong
Kong is not only in China's interests but is mostly in the
interests of the people of Hong Kong," Li said in Germany on
Friday.
Since Britain handed back control in 1997, China has ruled
Hong Kong through a "one country, two systems" formula which
allows wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the
mainland and specifies universal suffrage as an eventual goal.
The Communist Party leadership has dismissed the Hong Kong
protests as illegal and has left Leung to find a solution.
The Hong Kong Federation of Students urged President Xi
Jinping in an open letter to allow full democracy in Hong Kong
in what would be a "pioneering achievement" for him. Beijing
fears that calls for democracy in Hong Kong could spread to the
mainland, with China already facing separatist unrest in Tibet
and Xinjiang.
Leung has so far ignored the demand by the protesters for
full democracy and their calls for him to quit. Earlier this
week, some lawmakers demanded that anti-graft officers
investigate a $6.4 million business payout to Leung.
The leader of Hong Kong's largest pro-Beijing political
party, Tam Yiu-chung, conceded after a late meeting with Leung
that while the protests should be cleared as soon as possible:
"It is not a simple thing and it is not a ripe time now."
