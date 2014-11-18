(Adds partial clearance completed)
HONG KONG Nov 18 Hong Kong on Tuesday cleared
part of a protest camp in the heart of the city that has been
occupied by pro-democracy demonstrators for nearly two months,
leaving most of the main protest site intact.
About 30 court bailiffs arrived at the 33-storey Citic Tower
in Admiralty, next to government buildings, to enforce an
injunction against street barricades after a request from the
building's owners, witnesses said.
Authorities stood by as workers used cutters to remove
barricades. Police and said the building's owners had hired
people to carry out the clearance.
"We will proceed on the principle of peace and
non-violence," said Joshua Wong, head of Scholarism, one of two
student groups leading the protests.
"We are not looking for an argument with the police. If they
clear the road outside the car park we will accept that. If they
clear other areas it will be very disappointing."
Some protesters packed up pillows, blankets and other
belongings from inside their tents and moved to another part of
the demonstration zone.
Others helped remove barricades themselves, saying they
would rather keep the fence sections to use elsewhere rather
than see them carted away.
"Our plan is to do nothing and just observe," said protester
Gary Yeung, 25. "The pre-agreed area is fine. Anything beyond
that is not. It's a peaceful protest so we won't fight back."
The area near Citic Tower, headquarters of CITIC Pacific
Ltd., has been surrounded by metal barricades, disrupting
commuters heading to the Central business district nearby.
Scores of colourful tents dot the area that is home to some
of the world's most expensive real estate.
The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese
rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that
gives the city more autonomy and freedom than the mainland with
the goal of universal suffrage.
The protesters are demanding open nominations in the city's
next election for chief executive in 2017. Beijing has said it
will allow a vote in 2017, but only between pre-screened
candidates.
A similar injunction has been issued for a street in the
gritty district of Mong Kok, another protest site across the
harbour from Admiralty that has seen some of the most violent
clashes over the past seven weeks. It was not clear when
authorities would enforce that order.
