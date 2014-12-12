(Corrects Lai's title)
* Nearly 250 activists released after Thursday's clearout
* Lai steps down as publisher of pro-democracy Apple tabloid
* Retailers relieved main protest site cleared
By Donny Kwok and Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Dec 12 Hong Kong publishing tycoon
Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, has stepped down as
publisher of the popular Apple Daily after being arrested for
refusing to leave a key pro-democracy protest site in the centre
of the city.
Hong Kong police arrested nearly 250 activists on Thursday
and cleared most of the main protest site near the Central
business district, marking an end to more than two months of
street demonstrations in the Chinese-controlled city.
Public broadcaster RTHK said on Friday all of those
arrested, including Lai, had been released.
Lai, a self-made millionaire, has been the main financial
patron of the pro-democracy movement since Hong Kong's 1997
handover to Communist Party rulers in China.
"Jimmy Lai was taken away around 5 pm (on Thursday). Jimmy
Lai also resigned as editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, and Next
Media's Print Media CEO Ip Yut-kin will succeed (him)," a video
clip shown on Apple Daily's website said.
A company official later said it would revise the video to
correct his title to publisher.
Next Media Ltd publishes Next Magazine and the
pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid newspaper.
Lai has come under the scrutiny of Hong Kong's anti-graft
agency this year. In August, agency officers raided his home,
and the following month he went to the Independent Commission
Against Corruption (ICAC). It is common for the agency to call
in individuals for questioning as part of its investigations.
Police reopened the multi-lane highway in downtown Admiralty
district on Thursday night after clearing the main protest site,
ending one of the most serious challenges to China's authority
since the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations and bloody crackdown
in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Frustrated retailers whose takings have been badly hit by
the protests welcomed the resumption of business.
"I'm glad it's over, I can take a breather," said
60-year-old Sammy Wu who owns a tailor shop in a plaza adjacent
to the main protest site near the city's administrative
headquarters.
"Our business fell 50 percent during the occupy period. Now
I expect the sales can be up by 20 percent as compared with last
month."
Mainland tourists had shunned Hong Kong, a renowned
shoppers' paradise, with tours dropping by up to 30 percent
during the tense standoff between pro-democracy activists and
the city's police force.
Protesters set up camp on the main road in the Admiralty
district in September, locking down the area and causing traffic
chaos.
On Friday, taxi, buses and lorries were seen driving down
the main thoroughfares, past government buildings and the city's
PLA headquarters, where thousands of brightly coloured tents and
large scale art installations had been dotted.
(Additional reporting by Lizzie Ko; Writing by Farah Master;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence)