By Clare Baldwin and Diana Chan
HONG KONG Nov 5 Students calling for full
democracy for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong are hoping to take their
protest to Communist Party rulers in Beijing and are expected to
announce details of their new battle plan on Thursday.
The plan signals a shift in the focus of the protests in the
former British colony away from the Hong Kong government which
has said it has limited room for manoeuvre.
But China is highly unlikely to allow any known
pro-democracy activists into Beijing, especially if the trip
coincides with this weekend's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) forum there.
"I think one of the ways we can solve this problem is to go
to Beijing personally and have a direct dialogue with Beijing
officials on this matter since the (Hong Kong) government claims
that all decisions have to be passed up to the NPC," Alex Chow,
leader of the Hong Kong Federation of Students (HKFS), said last
week, referring to China's parliament, the National People's
Congress.
The protesters blocked key roads leading into three of Hong
Kong's most economically and politically important districts for
weeks. The campaign drew well over 100,000 at its peak and
hundreds remain camped out at the main protest site in the
Admiralty district, home to government offices and next to the
main financial district.
The HKFS has not said whether its planned trip was to
coincide with APEC, which would mean, if allowed, it would take
place in front of an audience of world leaders.
Another student leader, Nathan Law, said details would be
revealed on Thursday.
Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying signalled on Tuesday that a
much-anticipated plan to link the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock
markets had been delayed as a result of the protests and urged
society to pull together to restore order in the city
IMPACT ON BUSINESS
China has ruled Hong Kong since 1997 through a "one country,
two systems" formula which allows wide-ranging autonomy and
freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland.
The protesters are demanding fully-democratic elections for
the city's next chief executive in 2017, not the vote between
pre-screened candidates that Beijing has said it will allow.
A survey by Hong Kong University's Public Opinion Programme
on Tuesday showed that the HKFS has become the most popular
political group in the city.
On Wednesday, Regina Ip, a former Hong Kong security chief
and a top adviser to the city's embattled leader proposed HKFS
be given seats on the committee that nominates candidates for
chief executive, broadcaster RTHK reported.
Ip said the committee should include young people and women
and could cut back on agriculture and fisheries representatives,
according to the report.
Pro-Beijing groups have increasingly criticised the impact
the protests are having on business. Data on business conditions
in the city's private sector economy released in the HSBC
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) show the strongest pace of
deterioration in October in three years.
The chairman of the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the
Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, Tam Yiu-chung, said on
Tuesday he would help convey the students' message to Beijing if
they stopped occupying main roads, RTHK reported.
Tam was also quoted as saying a trip by the students to
Beijing during the APEC meeting would not be successful.
