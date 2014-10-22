(Repeats with new slug)
BEIJING Oct 22 Best-selling U.S. jazz musician
Kenny G struck a bum note in China on Wednesday when he appeared
among Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, prompting the
country's foreign ministry to warn foreigners once again to keep
their noses out.
The saxophonist, whose real name is Kenny Gorelick,
confirmed he had visited after pictures of him appeared on
Twitter.
"In Hong Kong at the sight of the demonstration. I wish
everyone a peaceful and positive conclusion to this situation,"
he wrote on his official account.
Hong Kong students and Occupy Central protesters have taken
to the streets of the former British colony for nearly a month
pushing for wider democracy. The city returned to Chinese rule
in 1997.
China's foreign ministry, which has expressed repeated
dissatisfaction about what it sees as foreign interference in an
internal issue, said it did not know any details about
Gorelick's visit.
"Kenny G's musical works are widely popular in China, but
China's position on the illegal Occupy Central activities in
Hong Kong is very clear," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told
a daily news briefing.
"We hope that foreign governments and individuals speak and
act cautiously and not support the Occupy Central and other
illegal activities in any form," she added.
Gorelick, who played at President Bill Clinton's inaugural
ball, is wildly popular in China, and he played four concerts
there last month, including in the capital Beijing.
Despite hosting a raft of high-profile foreign acts in
recent years, including the Rolling Stones and the late James
Brown, China takes pains to ensure concerts and their performers
are politically correct.
In 2008, Icelandic singer Bjork's pro-Tibet outburst at a
Shanghai concert infuriated Beijing, which immediately launched
a crackdown to tighten controls on foreign singers performing in
China.
China banned Taiwan pop star Chang Hui-mei for a year after
she sang the self-ruled island's anthem at anti-China President
Chen Shui-bian's inauguration in 2000. China considers Taiwan
sovereign territory.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Farah
Master in HONG KONG; Editing by Nick Macfie)