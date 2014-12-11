HONG KONG Dec 11 Hong Kong authorities on Thursday started to clear the main pro-democracy protest site that has choked the Chinese-controlled city for more than two months, moving to stamp out street demonstrations that have demanded free elections.

Hundreds of police swept into the Admiralty site next to government offices and the main Central business district early on Thursday to enforce an injunction to clear barricades erected by protesters.

Student groups have occupied some of the Asia financial centre's most important arteries since late September, creating havoc for commuters and frustrating residents through a largely peaceful demonstration dubbed the "Umbrella Movement".

Hong Kong police received the green light to clear the sites on Tuesday after a bus company was granted an injunction by the city's High Court against street blockades at the site in Admiralty.

(Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Paul Tait)