Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
HONG KONG, July 26 China's securities regulator has increased the quota under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme for Hong Kong's central bank by $700 million, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
The China Administration of Foreign Exchange recently raised the quota from $300 million to $1 billion, a spokesman for Hong Kong's de facto central bank said.
He did not say when the approval was granted.
The quota raises the amount that the HKMA can use to buy Chinese stocks and bonds under the QFII scheme. (Reporting By Christina Lo and Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.