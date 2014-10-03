Oct 3 As pro-democracy protesters defy China's Communist Party leaders on the streets of Hong Kong, spare a thought for the luxury retailer.

Already hit by Beijing's tenacious anti-corruption campaign that has prompted a sharp pullback in conspicuous consumption among wealthy Chinese, high-end goods makers that increasingly rely on the mainland shopper are now feeling the pinch from events in Hong Kong, where visitors from China are down sharply.

"I would consider that the bulk of what is sold in Hong Kong is actually to mainland Chinese tourists," said Luca Solca, global luxury goods analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, noting that brands such as Gucci rely on the city for a tenth of global sales.

The protests in Hong Kong, the biggest challenge to Beijing's leaders since the former British colony reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, coincide with China's "Golden Week" holiday, traditionally as important to luxury retailers in the region as Christmas or New Year are in Western markets.

After a weekend that saw police use tear gas, batons and pepper spray against protesters, travel agents said the number of Chinese tours to Hong Kong was down around 30 percent.

While there has been no serious violence this week, analysts believe retail sales in the city have taken a substantial hit. Hong Kong accounts for about $9.7 billion of global luxury sales, or 4 percent of the worldwide total, according to estimates from Bernstein Research.

"As the Golden Week may be responsible for half the month's total, and market anecdotes suggest that sales of the shops have declined by about 70 percent, the affected shops might have lost HK$2.2 billion ($285 million)," said Raymond Yeung, a senior economist at ANZ Bank in Hong Kong.

Estimates like that have weighed on shares of luxury goods makers such as Prada SpA, whose Hong Kong-listed shares fell to their lowest in more than two years on Friday.

SINGAPORE TO SYDNEY

The one piece of good news for retailers comes from other cities popular with Chinese visitors, such as Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, where anecdotal evidence suggests tourists from China have been spending hard.

At Singapore's glitzy Marina Bay Sands mall a shop assistant at Burberry said the majority of customers this week had been mainland Chinese - often referred to locally as PRCs, for People's Republic of China.

"We've been busy serving PRC customers all morning," said a sales assistant at Prada. "We expect it to increase over the weekend and maybe as the Hong Kong protests continue."

It was a similar story at Italian fashion house Fendi, where an assistant said: "We saw a notable increase in Chinese shoppers, about 30 percent more. Golden Week is big for all retailers, not just us."

In Tokyo, department store chain Isetan reported nearly three times more Chinese visitors than a year ago, helped by a change this month in Japan's duty-free policy. "There are eight seats for the duty-free service counter instead of three last year to accommodate more customers," said spokesman Masaki Shimizu.

"From what we have heard from our shop attendants, there were about 20 people constantly lined up, and about 80 percent were Chinese customers."

Australia, currently considering easing visa rules to lure wealthy Chinese, is an increasingly popular destination for China's growing class of well-heeled visitors.

In Sydney, staff at Gucci, Hermes and Miu Miu all reported a pick-up in Chinese visitors this week.

"There's definitely an increase in (Chinese tourists) - double the amount of people - because we're expanding, a lot of our customers are Chinese," said Iris, a salesperson at Burberry's flagship store. "Golden Week is big for Burberry." (1 US dollar = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollar) (1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro) (Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Theodora D'cruz and Miyoung Kim in Singapore, Thuy Ong in Sydney, Donny Kwok in Hong Kong, Sohee Kim in Seoul, Teppei Kasai in Tokyo, Rupert Pretterklieber in Zurich and Francesco Canepa in London; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)