(Corrects headline to say Ex-HK central banker, not China)
HONG KONG Oct 29 A member of China's central
bank's advisory body warned on Wednesday that Beijing will
punish Hong Kong if pro-democracy protests that have paralysed
parts of the Chinese-controlled financial centre for a month
are allowed to continue.
Joseph Yam, executive vice president of advisory body China
Society for Finance and Banking and a former Hong Kong central
bank chief, said the city's financial integrity and stability of
its currency were also at risk.
"Hong Kong's economic prosperity was built on its
intermediary role between the mainland and overseas, especially
in the financial realm," said Yam, who urged student protesters
to return to their homes.
"(When) the intermediary is uncooperative, unreliable,
trouble making, the mainland will for sure reduce reliance, make
a fresh start at another place, have two strings to its bow and
lessen preferential policies towards Hong Kong amid the economic
reform process."
Tens of thousands took to the streets at the height of the
demonstrations to demand greater democracy in the former British
colony, although their numbers have dwindled to hundreds in
recent weeks, with tents scattered across the main protest site.
The protests were triggered by China's imposition of a
highly restrictive framework for a city-wide vote for its next
leader in 2017, which would only allow candidates pre-screened
by a 1,200-strong committee stacked with Beijing loyalists.
The city's powerful tycoons had warned prior to the protests
that demonstrations could threaten the city's financial
stability, although they have remained largely silent since.
Yam's statement came as Hong Kong Secretary for Financial
Services and the Treasury K.C. Chan told a Legislative Council
session that the city's financial system had functioned normally
during the protests.
"The linked exchange rate system is robust, interest rates
remain steady, and there is no evidence of abnormal fund
outflow," Chan said.
"As for the medium and long-term impact on Hong Kong's
financial industry, we do not have sufficient data yet to make
an accurate assessment. However, any prolonged protests would
inevitably affect the confidence of local and overseas
investors, which would in turn increase the potential risk to
our financial market," he added.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one
country, two systems" formula that allows it wide-ranging
autonomy and freedoms and specifies universal suffrage as an
ultimate goal. But Communist Party rulers in Beijing are wary
about copycat demands for democracy on the mainland eroding
their grip on power.
China's ambassador to Brazil said the protests, which have
broken out on both sides of the famous harbour, did not enjoy
popular support and were "a farce that is doomed to failure".
China's Foreign Ministry published an interview Ambassador
Li Jinzhang gave to the Brazilian newspaper, Folha de Sao Paulo.
"At this stage today, (we) have reached a point where there
is no choice but to clear the places," Li was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Sui-Lee Wee in
Beijing; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Nick Macfie)