HONG KONG Nov 24 Foreign buyers quickly snapped
up nearly a fifth of their daily 13 billion yuan ($2.12 billion)
quota of Shanghai stocks on Monday in the first hour of trade as
demand for mainland shares rebounded after China cut
unexpectedly interest rates on Friday.
The revival in demand for mainland shares is a striking
contrast to the flagging demand last week with a similar quantum
of quota utilisation taking a full day on Friday to get filled.
The Stock Connect scheme, which allows Hong Kong and
Shanghai investors to buy and sell shares on each other's
bourses, is the latest step towards opening China's tightly
controlled capital markets debuted last week but quota
utilisations have faltered after Monday's debut due to rich
valuations and unclear rules.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)