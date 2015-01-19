HONG KONG Jan 19 The chairman of China's securities regulator said on Monday it will take time for trading on the Hong Kong-Shanghai equity link to grow as international investors get familiar with China's securities rules while regulators improve the scheme.

His comments come amid growing pressure from foreign banks and asset managers on Hong Kong and Chinese authorities to iron out regulatory and technical wrinkles that have kept many foreign investors away from the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect.

"Two months has passed and we still lack experience, but everything has gone well," said Xiao Gang, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaking on a panel at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

"International investors are not used to this mechanism. It will still take time for the two sides to get familiar and on this basis, both sides need to work hand in hand to improve this mechanism."

Xiao added that investors "need to get familiar with the rules... as we don't change the two sides' rules or investor habits. It will still take some time."

Launched in November, the link lets international investors trade Shanghai shares via Hong Kong's stock exchange while mainland investors can deal in Hong Kong 'H' shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Foreign investors have been grappling with the Shanghai exchange's unusual settlement rules and are also seeking assurances that Chinese law fully recognises investor rights to shares held in China on their behalf by a custodian.

The link's technical and regulatory hurdles have sparked a China equity derivatives boom as foreign funds sought a back door to gain exposure to China's record-breaking stock rally in late 2014.

Xiao said he looked forward to greater integration between the China and Hong Kong markets and that the CSRC would "like to promote funds mutual recognition across both sides", alluding to a separate, long-awaited scheme that would let foreign asset managers distribute retail funds on the mainland. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Borsuk)