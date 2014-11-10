UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI Nov 10 China's stock exchanges have met the necessary requirements of same-day "T+0" trading, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday.
The announcement said it will experiment with changes to the current T+1 scheme, in which investors cannot buy and sell out of a position on the same day, the exchange said in a post on its official weibo.
The announcement comes after Hong Kong and Shanghai officials set a date for the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock market connector pilot scheme that would allow investors to conduct cross-border trade in both markets starting Nov. 17.
Hong Kong, like most stock markets in developed economies, already trades on a T+0 system, but mainland markets have been trading on a T+1 system since 1995, when Beijing scrapped T+0 trading on mainland bourses on concerns about rampant speculation. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
