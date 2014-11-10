HONG KONG Nov 10 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKEx) CEO Charles Li said on Monday that
a tax regime for a landmark stock connect scheme linking the
Shanghai and Hong Kong bourses will be announced before the
launch of the scheme.
Li also told a media conference that a system enhancement to
allow short selling in Shanghai 'A'-listed stocks in Hong Kong
is expected to be in place by early 2015.
Earlier on Monday, the Hong Kong and Chinese regulators
announced that the long-awaited trading scheme will be launched
on Nov. 17.
