HONG KONG Nov 17 The chairman of the Hong Kong
securities market regulator said on Monday the trading quotas
that are in place for a landmark scheme connecting Hong Kong to
the Shanghai stock exchange will be reviewed going forward.
"This is a pilot scheme and its success is sustainability.
We will review the quota," Carlson Tong, Chairman of the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) told reporters shortly
after the scheme went live on Monday.
Purchases of mainland stocks are capped at 13 billion yuan
($2.12 billion) a day and 300 billion yuan in total on a
"first-come, first-served" basis. The limits for purchases of
Hong Kong stocks are 10.5 billion yuan daily and 250 billion
yuan overall. Market participants expect the quota to be lifted
gradually.
By 0145 GMT, more than 50 percent of the north bound quota
was filled, according to Thomson Reuters data. (US dollar =
6.1255 Chinese yuan)
