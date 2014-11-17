* Stock connect is major step in opening China's market
By Kazunori Takada and Saikat Chatterjee
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 17 International buyers
snapped up Chinese stocks on Monday at the debut of an exchange
link that allows Hong Kong and Shanghai investors to trade
shares on each other's bourses, a major step towards opening
China's tightly controlled capital markets.
The so-called Stock Connect scheme gives foreign and Chinese
retail investors unprecedented access to the two exchanges,
which some analysts said could eventually lead to the creation
of the world's third largest stock exchange.
Northbound trade - investors with Hong Kong accounts buying
mainland shares - far outstripped trade from mainland investors
in the opposite direction, with the daily limit for buying
Shanghai stocks under the scheme exhausted by mid-afternoon.
But there was no sustained first-day bounce in prices -
benchmark mainland and Hong Kong indexes opened more than 1
percent higher but soon sagged to close lower on the day.
The run-up to the launch saw a strong market rally, partly
on expectations of an increase in fund flows from the scheme,
leaving investors cautious of chasing stocks any higher, said
Zheng Weigang, senior trader at Shanghai Securities.
"In the longer run, however, the connect will surely benefit
both markets as China increasingly opens up to the outside
world," Zheng added. "Particularly, the connect will help push
the mainland's rampant speculative stock culture towards a more
investment-oriented market."
The CSI300 index of top Chinese shares closed down
0.5 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2
percent. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong ended down 1.2
percent.
"THROUGH TRAIN" HEADS NORTH
Analysts had expected much of the initial cash flow to be
northbound, with foreign investors on the Hong Kong Exchange
able to collectively buy up to a daily quota of 13
billion yuan ($2.12 billion) of mainland stocks.
The expected fund inflow had helped push the SSE180 Index
and the SSE380 Index - the two main Chinese
destinations for foreign investment through the scheme - up more
than 10 percent and 6.5 percent since late last month.
Southbound investment, capped by a daily quota of 10.5
billion yuan, is likely to be less active.
All the daily northbound quota was used by mid-afternoon,
but just 17 percent of the southbound quota had been taken by
the market close.
The launch of the stock link scheme, also dubbed the
"Through Train", comes as Beijing steps up its financial market
liberalisation efforts this year.
It has established offshore yuan centres from Sydney to
London, signed swap lines with countries in the Middle East and
has allowed foreign companies in China to move renminbi across
borders with greater freedom than ever before.
But it also comes as a time when concerns over the world's
second biggest economy are mounting. Underscoring such worries,
Chinese banks' bad loan ratio rose to 1.16 percent at the end of
September, up 0.09 percent points from June, the banking
regulator said on Saturday.
"It took a longer-than-expected period of time for such a
small daily quota to be used, indicating overall sentiment in
Shanghai remains cautious," said Zhang Gang, senior analyst at
Central Securities in Shanghai.
LONG-TERM IMPACT
Turnover in both markets were roughly in line with daily
numbers. Over the longer term, however, the stock connect could
boost the average daily value of stock trading in Hong Kong by
about 38 percent by 2015, French bank BNP Paribas estimates.
"Chinese investors will take Hong Kong as a place to put
their long-term bets. So that's why I think in the long-run Hong
Kong will benefit from this," said Alex Wong, asset management
director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong.
For Shanghai, it is significant because it will allow
foreign investors to get more actively involved in China's
capital market, he added.
China already operates several cross-border investment
schemes, but these are restricted to specific firms that must
apply for a licence to participate.
The Stock Connect programme was originally expected to
launch on Oct. 27, but that unofficial deadline passed, leading
to speculation that the programme might be held up by technical
or political hurdles.
The differing tax rules applying in Hong Kong and the
mainland were also a major stumbling block, but China's Finance
Ministry said on Friday that it would temporarily exempt taxes
on profits made from the Connect scheme.
Hong Kong's leader CY Leung has hinted that the ongoing
pro-democracy protests in the city had also played a role in the
delay.
