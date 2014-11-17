Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
HONG KONG Nov 17 Chinese buyers took up only 17 percent of their 10.5 billion yuan daily quota of Hong Kong stocks on Monday, as mainland investors gave a lukewarm response to the launch of a landmark scheme connecting the Hong Kong and the Shanghai stock markets.
That was in sharp contrast to the volume of trade in the opposite direction, where a daily investment quota of 13 billion yuan for Shanghai stocks was quickly exhausted as international investors made a beeline for mainland markets.
The Stock Connect scheme, which allows Hong Kong and Shanghai investors buy and sell shares on each other's bourses, is the latest step towards opening China's tightly controlled capital markets. (1 US dollar = 6.1290 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alex Richardson)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.