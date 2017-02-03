SHANGHAI Feb 3 Tomorrow Holdings, the company
run by missing Chinese-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, and its
subsidiaries are operating "normally", the firm has said.
Mystery swirled around billionaire Xiao's whereabouts
earlier this week, with some reports saying he had been abducted
from Hong Kong and taken to mainland China.
A statement purportedly from Xiao posted in a Hong Kong
newspaper said he was seeking medical treatment "outside the
country".
Hong Kong police told Reuters Xiao had entered mainland
China through a border checkpoint on Jan. 27 and that they were
seeking more information from Chinese authorities.
Tomorrow Holdings, a financial group headquartered in
Beijing, said in a statement on its official microblog late on
Thursday its own operations were unaffected.
"The production activities of Tomorrow Holdings and its
subsidiaries are operating as normal," the company said in a
statement on messaging service WeChat. "We thank everyone for
their interest and deep love for Mr Xiao Jianhua and our firm."
Despite conflicting accounts of Xiao's whereabouts, the case
has echoes of the abduction in Hong Kong last year of five staff
who worked for a bookseller that published gossip on China's
leaders.
Three of those staff were detained while in China, but two
with foreign passports were taken there against their will from
Thailand and Hong Kong.
Xiao is ranked 32nd on the 2016 Hurun China rich list,
China's equivalent of the Forbes list, with a net worth of $5.97
billion.
