* Tighter margin rules, larger default fund
* New system to come in during Q3
* Brokers support despite higher costs
HONG KONG, March 12 Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Limited (HKEx) plans to tighten margin
rules and overhaul risk management systems at its clearing
houses later this year after winning market backing for its
reform proposals.
The exchange, the world's largest by market capital, started
a consultation last July on how to ensure its system is better
placed to withstand market shocks. The bourse said its current
framework is out of date and that its securities clearing house
could have collapsed in 2008 if Lehman Brothers had been a
bigger player in the Hong Kong market.
"The reform is a major milestone in enhancing the long term
stability and competitiveness of the Hong Kong financial
market," said the exchange's chief executive Charles Li in a
press release published late on Sunday.
Among the proposed reforms are the introduction of
standardised daily margin requirements, and revised stress
testing assumptions for the exchange's cash and derivatives
markets.
The size of the guarantee fund, a central pool of money that
can be tapped in the event a clearing member becomes insolvent,
will rise but its level will vary depending on the scale of
potential losses in the market predicted by the stress tests.
HKEx said that its current framework has been largely
unchanged for the last 20 years although average daily turnover
on the exchange has increased 23-fold. During that same period
the default fund has only doubled in size to HK$245 million
($31.58 million).
The reforms have won the support of the majority of the
broker community even though they will mean higher costs.
If the new reforms had been put in place from September 2007
through December 2011, the average daily increase in margin
collectible from all Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company
(HKSCC) clearing participants would have been around HK$752
million.
To reduce the impact the HKEx said it will introduce a
margin credit of HK$5 million and a dynamic guarantee fund
credit of HK$1 million for every clearing participant of the
HKSCC, one of three associated clearing houses of the exchange.
The HKEx said it was also looking to allow clearing
participants to pay margin in either the original trading
currencies or in an alternative eligible currency of choice
The new regime will be put into place during the third
quarter of this year.
Hong Kong regulator the Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) said it backs the reforms which will improve the stability
of the city's financial markets.
($1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar in HONG KONG and Rachel Armstrong
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)