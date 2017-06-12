By Pak Yiu
| HONG KONG, June 13
Atop Hong Kong's tallest peak
blanketed in clouds, three masked urban explorers step back in
time as they slip through a wire mesh fence and march towards an
abandoned army barracks from the British colonial era.
Twenty years after Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese
rule, these young, alternative conservationists are eager to
document the city's remaining historical buildings.
Some structures have been demolished over the decades to
make room for development in one of the world's most expensive
real estate markets.
Protests in 2007 against the tearing down of Victoria
Harbour's Queen's Pier, which for almost half a century marked
the ceremonial arrivals of British governors and royals
including Queen Elizabeth, is often cited as a starting point
for street activism bent on preserving Hong Kong's culture.
For the young explorers in the group HK URBEX what started
out as a hobby in 2013 has blossomed into a mission to assemble
an archive of the city's colonial-era architecture.
The eight members spend weeks and even months researching
derelict sites before visiting and documenting them through
photos and film that are posted on their social media page.
They have recorded more than 50 sites in Hong Kong alone.
Short videos show the members shining their flashlights on
the prison gates of a colonial political prison, a pile of dusty
movie reels and posters in an empty movie studio, or the walls
of a former World War Two air raid tunnel.
"I just fear that in maybe 20 years time, there won't be a
lot of unique Hong Kong heritage or architecture that really
shows that we are Hong Kong, because there's no other place like
us," said one of the group's co-founders, who declined to be
identified because his activities could involve illegal
trespassing.
"And the government, of course, should be more active in
preserving these places because in a way, it's also preserving
our Hong Kong identity."
Currently 114 buildings and cultural landmarks are protected
from development and more than 1,000 buildings are assigned a
historic grade by the government’s Antiquities and Monuments
Office.
The Commissioner for Heritage's Office said in a written
response to Reuters that the government had launched the
revitalization of 19 historic buildings since it first announced
its policies on heritage conservation a decade ago.
"Conservation of historic buildings in Hong Kong has gone
some way to the point which requires efforts beyond the
government," it added.
